Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $314,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

