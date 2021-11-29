Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.5% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $165.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

