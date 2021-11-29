Head to Head Review: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Absci and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 PPD 0 10 3 0 2.23

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.15%. PPD has a consensus target price of $44.93, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than PPD.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% PPD 6.11% -89.48% 7.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PPD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absci and PPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 213.27 -$14.35 million N/A N/A PPD $4.68 billion 3.55 $153.69 million $1.00 47.35

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Summary

PPD beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

