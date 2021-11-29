NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 928 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.8% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

