NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,162 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

