NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38,110.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

