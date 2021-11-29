State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $893,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.