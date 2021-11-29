Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

BLMN stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.