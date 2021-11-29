Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Banner by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 52.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 116,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

