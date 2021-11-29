Foundry Partners LLC Sells 918 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Artesian Resources worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ARTNA opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.44%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.