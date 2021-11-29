City Holding Co. Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

