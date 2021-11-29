City Holding Co. Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

