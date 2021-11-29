BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in November

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BIOYF opened at $6.60 on Monday. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

