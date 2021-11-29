Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Decreases By 82.0%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

