BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 92.7% in November

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Monday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.