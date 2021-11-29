BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 92.7% in November

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Monday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

