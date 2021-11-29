AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
