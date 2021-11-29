AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.