BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 2,378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

