Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 304 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 347,776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.