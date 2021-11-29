Tiaa Fsb Sells 416 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

