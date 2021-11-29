Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,410 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 367.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

