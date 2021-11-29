DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,125 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

