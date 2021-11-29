Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,220 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.34% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 108,742 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.