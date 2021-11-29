DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $325.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.12. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

