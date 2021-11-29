Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.28% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.