easyJet’s (EZJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on easyJet in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 631.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,510.08.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

