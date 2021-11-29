Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 24,357 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE:WU opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

