Comparing Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) & Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00 Renalytix AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.19%. Given Renalytix AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97% Renalytix AI N/A -38.11% -35.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Renalytix AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.86 $143.46 million $0.38 32.13 Renalytix AI $1.49 million 470.49 -$34.72 million ($0.42) -46.17

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Renalytix AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.