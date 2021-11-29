ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $80.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

