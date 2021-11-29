45,535 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $446,000.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.95 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

