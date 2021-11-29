Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,104 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.99 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

