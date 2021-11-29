United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $193.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,657 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.