Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.