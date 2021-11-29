Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 207 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $163.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average is $150.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

