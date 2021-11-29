Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 175 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

NYSE:CI opened at $202.03 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

