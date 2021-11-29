Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $384.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.55. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

