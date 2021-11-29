-$0.04 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NewAge by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 255,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

