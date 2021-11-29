Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.98 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,639 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $184.35 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.