Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $23.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.80 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

