Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 226,575 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,560,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.