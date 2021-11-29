Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

