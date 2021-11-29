Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $433.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

