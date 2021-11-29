Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $712,000 Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
WPP opened at $70.62 on Monday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Featured Story: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.