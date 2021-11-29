Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $712,000 Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at $70.62 on Monday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.