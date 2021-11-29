Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 6,804 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 244.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,251,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $86.18 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75.

