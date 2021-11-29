Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,796 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

