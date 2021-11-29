Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

