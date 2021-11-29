Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,477.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

