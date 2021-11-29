Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 51,957 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

