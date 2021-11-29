iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

