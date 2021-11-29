Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 38,534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

