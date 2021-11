Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Up 118.3% in November

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,134,600 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the October 31st total of 977,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Tetra Bio-Pharma stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Tetra Bio-Pharma alerts:

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.